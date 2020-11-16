Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $180,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

CBRE Group stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.