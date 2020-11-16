Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $202,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

