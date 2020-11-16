Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,699 shares of company stock worth $5,202,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,181.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,035.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $898.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

