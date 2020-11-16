Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

NOC stock opened at $311.71 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

