Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,656 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $147.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

