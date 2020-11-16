Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

FUSN stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,590,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.