Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $109.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

