Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,791 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Acacia Communications worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $374,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $68.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

