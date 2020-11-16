Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after buying an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after buying an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

