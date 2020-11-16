Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $365,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,792 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

