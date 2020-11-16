Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 985,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 769,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

