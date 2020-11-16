Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.