Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FMC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

