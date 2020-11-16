Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.91 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,634 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of NEP opened at $65.05 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.