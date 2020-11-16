Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.51 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 315.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $144.26 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $149.41. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

