Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,900 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $118.83 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.