George Weston (WNGRF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

George Weston stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99.

Get George Weston alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNGRF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of George Weston from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.