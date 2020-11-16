GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,790.50 ($23.39).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.77) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,240,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,037,188 in the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

