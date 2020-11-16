GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,966,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

