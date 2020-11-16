Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $188.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average of $173.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Global Payments by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Payments by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 409,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,795,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

