Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $188.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

