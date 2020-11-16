Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.20 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $275.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.22, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

