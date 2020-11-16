GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRCLF stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. GrainCorp has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

