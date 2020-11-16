Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (GRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million.

CVE:GRN opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRN. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

