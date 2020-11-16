Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.23. Griffon has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 362,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 222,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Griffon by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 259,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.