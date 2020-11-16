GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 1,659 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

NOC opened at $311.71 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

