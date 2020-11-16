GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $512,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

