GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $550,000 Investment in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,649,175 shares in the company, valued at $231,164,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403.

OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $62.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

