GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $403.58 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 517.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $33,063,305.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,441 shares of company stock valued at $108,741,801. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

