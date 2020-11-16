GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $506,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

