GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $518,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,166.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,149,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,645,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

