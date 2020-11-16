GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in CarGurus by 228.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CarGurus by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CarGurus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,716 shares of company stock valued at $11,707,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

