GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,691,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,676 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

NYSE KMI opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.