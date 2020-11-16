Head-To-Head Comparison: Crawford United (CRAWA) and Its Rivals

Crawford United (OTCMKTS: CRAWA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crawford United to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of Crawford United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crawford United and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $89.70 million $6.98 million 9.51 Crawford United Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.59

Crawford United’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crawford United and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crawford United Competitors 171 766 1332 38 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Crawford United’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crawford United has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Crawford United has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United’s peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 6.31% 23.06% 7.47% Crawford United Competitors 12.33% -86.17% 5.50%

Summary

Crawford United peers beat Crawford United on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

