Head-To-Head Comparison: Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) versus Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories -1.83% 6.73% 3.95% Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesa Laboratories and Senseonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories 0 2 1 0 2.33 Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $274.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Mesa Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mesa Laboratories is more favorable than Senseonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Senseonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories $117.69 million 12.20 $1.35 million $4.21 66.63 Senseonics $21.30 million 4.50 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.58

Mesa Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories beats Senseonics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services. This segment also provides chemical and cleaning indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and cleaning processes. Its Instruments segment offers data loggers used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air sampling; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, industrial hygiene, and environmental air sampling industries. The company's Biopharmaceutical Development segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes automated solutions for protein analysis, which include analysis equipment, CDs, kits, and buffers; and peptide synthesizers to automate chemically synthesized peptides that are used in the creation of peptide therapies, biomaterials, cosmetics, and general research. Its Continuous Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and laboratory environments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

