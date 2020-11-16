Head-To-Head Contrast: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) vs. CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT)

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prospect Capital and CVF Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $623.53 million 3.13 -$16.22 million $0.72 7.13 CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVF Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prospect Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVF Technologies has a beta of -1.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and CVF Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital -2.60% 8.55% 4.94% CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prospect Capital and CVF Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00 CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prospect Capital currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats CVF Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

CVF Technologies Company Profile

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

