Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

