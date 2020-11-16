HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

LVS opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

