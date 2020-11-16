HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $3.76 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Shares of HighPoint Resources are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

