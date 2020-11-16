Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOLI. ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $11.58 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

