Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $11.58 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

