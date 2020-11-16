Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$30.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HCG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$27.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.49.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.