Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$29.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday.

HCG opened at C$27.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.49.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

