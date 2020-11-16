HOMIHELP (HOMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,909.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 927.2% against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $12.01 million and $38,909.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $10.44 or 0.00064118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 117,952.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

