Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.28.

Shares of HNL opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

