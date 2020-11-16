HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $286,038.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,952.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.