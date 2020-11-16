Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1.05 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, OKEx, HADAX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

