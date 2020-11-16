ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ICU Medical worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,277 shares of company stock worth $12,341,970. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $197.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

