Independent Research Reiterates “€0.65” Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD)

Independent Research set a €0.65 ($0.76) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HDD. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €0.79 ($0.93).

ETR:HDD opened at €0.65 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of €1.35 ($1.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

