Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $20.05 on Monday. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INBX shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 180,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,409,743.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.